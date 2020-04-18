New Haven Register Obituaries
More Obituaries for Charles Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lewis


1952 - 2020
Charles Lewis Obituary
Lewis, Charles
Pastor Charles L. Lewis, 67 of New Haven, CT entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Charles leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 40 years, Barbara Lewis; daughters, LaVona Edwards (Larry); Christian Lewis; sons Charles Lewis II and Marcus Lewis; sister, Ernestine Lewis; brothers Harvey (Juanita) Lewis; and James Lewis; four grandchildren, Larry Edwards Jr. and Donnell Edwards; and Ajia and Amir Lewis; two goddaughters, Stacey Perno and Nathalie Hall; as well as a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Henry Lewis Jr. and Thelma Antrum Lewis.
Calling hours will be from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Lewis family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
