Milici, Charles

Charles Milici, 68, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 at Village Green of Bristol. Mr Milici was born on July 4, 1952 to the late Raymond and Angelina Milici.

Friends are invited to call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven, Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 AM. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.



