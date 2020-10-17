Moore Jr, Charles

Entered into rest peacefully at home October 13, 2020. He is the son of Audrey Savage and the late Charles Moore Sr. In addition to his mother he is survived by his Sons Charles Moore III (Chimeka), Steven Moore & a daughter Ashlei Moore. Also survived by brother Jerome (Estavia) Moore & Sisters Donna Clarkson and Tracey Moore. Viewing Wed., October 21 at 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Levy & Delany Funeral Home 1879 Amsterdam Avenue, New York City, NY. Funeral Thurs., October 22 at 11 a.m. at New Trinity Temple COGIC, 285 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service. Rev Robert Smith, Pastor of MT Calvary Deliverance Tabernacle officiating. Interment Beaverdale Memorial Park. (Social distancing will be observed & all are requested to wear mask)



