|
|
Oakley III, Charles
Charles Oakley III, 92, of Lincoln, MA, formerly of Burlington, CT, died on Aug. 2, 2019. Father of Larry D. Oakley and his wife Lorraine Hawley of CT; Patricia Karpicz and her husband Paul Karpicz of South Dartmouth, MA; Robert Oakley of Dover, NH; Mark Oakley and his wife Laurie Parkhill Oakley of Chapel Hill, NC; Tristram Oakley and her husband Robert Stringer III of Lincoln and Charles Oakley IV of Anchorage, AK. Grandfather to David, Steven, Toby, Leah, Shanon, Stephanie, Spencer, Richard, Meredith, Oakley, and Lockyer. Also survived by several great-grandchildren, a niece, and nephews. Brother of the late George Oakley, Edna Gaccetta and Doris Williams. Graveside service with U.S. Navy military honors on Saturday, September 14th at 12 pm in Lincoln Cemetery (main gate located very close to 39 Lexington Road, Lincoln, MA). A reception will follow nearby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charles Oakley III to Community Servings (www.servings.org) or The Plainville Community Food Pantry (www.plainvillefoodpantry.org). U.S. Navy Veteran – World War II. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visitwww.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019