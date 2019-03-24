|
|
Outley, Charles
Charles Outley, age 82, of West Haven, entered into eternal life on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at his home. Born on January 13, 1937 in Sanford, FL., to the late Julius and Elizabeth (Robinson) Outley. Beloved husband of Margaret (Hopkins) Outley of West Haven for over 37 years. Loving father of Donna McQueen of Ohio. Also survived by 2 step daughters Karen (Edward) Theilgard of New Haven, Angela (Frederick) Washington of NC., many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Charles' life will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 10:30 a.m. Viewing in Colonial from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019