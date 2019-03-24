New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Outley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Outley


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Outley Obituary
Outley, Charles
Charles Outley, age 82, of West Haven, entered into eternal life on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at his home. Born on January 13, 1937 in Sanford, FL., to the late Julius and Elizabeth (Robinson) Outley. Beloved husband of Margaret (Hopkins) Outley of West Haven for over 37 years. Loving father of Donna McQueen of Ohio. Also survived by 2 step daughters Karen (Edward) Theilgard of New Haven, Angela (Frederick) Washington of NC., many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Charles' life will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 10:30 a.m. Viewing in Colonial from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
Download Now