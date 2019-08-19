New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Parish in St. Augustine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ruocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles P. Ruocco


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles P. Ruocco Obituary
Ruocco, Charles P.
Charles P. Ruocco, 96, a resident of North Branford for 60 years, beloved husband of 71 years to the late Maria Griendl Ruocco passed away on August 17, 2019 in the West Haven V.A Hospital surrounded by his family. Loving father of Linda (David) Heinig of Guilford, Lisa Ruocco of North Branford and the late Werner Ruocco. Father-in-law of Bonnie Ruocco. Grandfather of Christina (John) Vanacore, Christopher (Tena) Iovene, Michael (Melissa) Ruocco and Matthew Ruocco. Great-grandfather of Dylan and Brandon Iovene, Patrick and Sarah Vanacore, Corinne, Ashlen and Madelyn Ruocco and Madison, Jordan and Jesse. Brother of the late Marion Bova and Rose Sparr. Charlie was born in New Haven on June 22, 1923 son of the late Frank and Mary Oliano Ruocco. Prior to his retirement Charlie was a polisher for the former Sargent Company of New Haven now known as Assa Abloy. Charlie served his country faithfully in the Army during WWII. Charlie's late wife Maria and his family were very important to him. He also was a parishioner of St. Augustine's Church and a VFW Life Member.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven THURSDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish in St. Augustine Church at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Sign Charlie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now