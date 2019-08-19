|
Ruocco, Charles P.
Charles P. Ruocco, 96, a resident of North Branford for 60 years, beloved husband of 71 years to the late Maria Griendl Ruocco passed away on August 17, 2019 in the West Haven V.A Hospital surrounded by his family. Loving father of Linda (David) Heinig of Guilford, Lisa Ruocco of North Branford and the late Werner Ruocco. Father-in-law of Bonnie Ruocco. Grandfather of Christina (John) Vanacore, Christopher (Tena) Iovene, Michael (Melissa) Ruocco and Matthew Ruocco. Great-grandfather of Dylan and Brandon Iovene, Patrick and Sarah Vanacore, Corinne, Ashlen and Madelyn Ruocco and Madison, Jordan and Jesse. Brother of the late Marion Bova and Rose Sparr. Charlie was born in New Haven on June 22, 1923 son of the late Frank and Mary Oliano Ruocco. Prior to his retirement Charlie was a polisher for the former Sargent Company of New Haven now known as Assa Abloy. Charlie served his country faithfully in the Army during WWII. Charlie's late wife Maria and his family were very important to him. He also was a parishioner of St. Augustine's Church and a VFW Life Member.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven THURSDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish in St. Augustine Church at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Sign Charlie's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019