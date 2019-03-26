|
|
Bartlett, Charles R. "Bob"
Charles R. "Bob" Bartlett, 80, of Branford passed away March 24, 2019 at the St. Raphael Campus at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Virginia "Ginny" Learned Bartlett. Bob was born in New Haven February 23, 1939, son of the late Charles R. and Irene Toth Bartlett. He graduated from Admiral Farragut Academy in New Jersey and attended Nichols College in Massachusetts. He was the owner and operator of Goodsell Point Marina in Branford for almost 50 years. Besides his wife, Bob is survived by his children, Caren R., Wendy L., and Michael R. (Tara) Bartlett; and his grandchildren, Sarah and Elizabeth "Ellie" Bartlett.
There are no calling hours and funeral and burial will be private. The W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2019