Burns, Jr., Charles R.
Charles Burns, 82, of Guilford, passed away peacefully on September 26 at CT Hospice. He was born on July 9, 1938 in New Haven and grew up in Fair Haven. He is survived by his wife, Jean, of 58 years, and by his sons, Bob of Meriden and Dan of Guilford. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Erin (Nate) Testroet, Max, Charlie, and Michael Burns, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Charlie was predeceased by his beloved son Ron; his parents, Charles and Gladys Burns; his in-laws Bob and Mary Brockway, and his sisters Claire (Jerry) Foss and Gladys (Jack) Trischilti.
He attended St. Francis, Notre Dame High School, and University of Connecticut. Charles retired from the U.I. after a long career. Charlie was a former member of the St. George Parish Council, coached many sports teams in Guilford, and enjoyed traveling, playing golf, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends.
As per Charlies wishes, there will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian Burial will be given at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven, CT, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Grace Monastery, 11 Race Hill Road, Guilford as well as Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com