Esposito, Charles R.
Charles R. Esposito, 87, of Northford and Woodstock Valley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Quinnipiac Valley Center, Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn Carrington Esposito. Charles was born in New Haven on June 17, 1933 and was the son of the late Charles and Emma Gallo Esposito. He served his country faithfully as a Seaman 2nd Class in the US Navy during the Korean War. Charles had worked as an accountant for many years until his retirement. He is survived by three children, Laurie Coane (Brian), Robin Misbach and Charles Randall (Jennifer). Also survived by a brother Daniel Esposito (Phyllis). He is also survived by five beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Sylvia (Robert), Alicia Batista (Luis), T.J., Matthew Coane (Agatha) and Penelope Rose Esposito.
Also survived by five great-grandchildren and another expected in April 2021.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity one's choice. www.northhavenfuneral.com