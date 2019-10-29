|
|
Rasicot, Charles
Charles A. Rasicot, age 81, of Maryland, formerly of Seymour, Oxford, Westbrook and Clinton, CT, beloved husband of 58 years of Vivian Breda Rasicot, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, MD. He was born in Derby, CT, on August 20, 1938, the beloved son of the late Arthur and Theresa DeBarber Rasicot. Charlie was a former communicant of St. Augustine Church and had served as an altar server. Charlie was the retired general foreman of Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, North Haven Plant. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960 and was stationed in West Germany as a communications specialist. A graduate of Seymour High School Class of 1956, he was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed boating and working in his yard. Charlie loved spending time with his family and talking to anyone he met, and was committed to keeping himself fit, walking daily. Charles will be dearly missed by his family and friends and will remain forever in our hearts.
In addition to his loving wife Vivian, his family includes his son Gary (Kathleen) Rasicot of Annapolis, MD., his daughter Julie Rasicot (Brendan Daly) of Silver Spring, MD, and five cherished grandchildren, Rachel and Theresa Rasicot, Emily and Natalie Daly and Kaylie Cross. He was predeceased by his beloved son Christopher Rasicot.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Parish/ St. Augustine Church, 35 Washington Ave., Seymour. Inurnment with full Military Honors will be accorded in the family plot at St. Augustine Cemetery, Seymour. Friends and family may call at The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street, (RT 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour on Friday evening, Nov. 1, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Charlie to The , through the funeral home. To light a virtual candle and leave online condolences, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019