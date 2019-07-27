|
Robillard, Charles
Charles F. Robillard, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at home in Sudbury, MA with his family by his side following a brief illness. Charlie was born in New Haven, CT on November 24, 1952 to Jean and Roland Robillard, who predeceased him. He was a loving father to Roland Mack Robillard, of Somerville, MA; brother of Nanette Robillard Rocha and her husband, Barry of Ormond Beach, FL; Denise Robillard and her husband, Robert Stein of Sudbury, MA; He also leaves the love of his life, Elaine Roper Glidden, of Clinton, CT; niece Kristen (Rocha) Donahue and husband Ryan; nephews Zachary and Cameron Stein and grandnephew Chase Donahue and close family friends who lovingly called him "Uncle Char". He will also be dearly missed by many cousins, friends and co-workers. Charlie was raised in West Haven, CT. He graduated from West Haven High School and attended Southern Connecticut State University. In the 1970's, he relocated to Massachusetts and worked for Linder's, Inc in Worcester for more than 40 years. Growing up in a seaside town, Charlie had a love of the ocean. Some of his favorite times were spent with a fishing pole in his hand or relaxing by the shores of his favorite beaches. Quick witted with a wonderful sense of humor, Charlie could light up a room anywhere. He was creative, artistic and he had a passion and talent for cooking. He thoroughly loved spending time with his family and friends. His generosity touched us all. After being diagnosed with a rare liver disease years ago, and surviving, Charlie became an avid supporter of the American Liver Foundation and led our team, CHARLIE'S ANGELS, in the Boston Liver Life Walk for four years. He was our hero. A Celebration of his Life will take place at a later time. Information for making donations to be in Charles Robillard's name to either the American Liver Foundation or the Pancreatic Cancer Network can be found at www.LiverFoundation.org or www.Pancan.org
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019