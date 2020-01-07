|
|
Campbell, Charles Ross
Mr. Ross Campbell of Port Washington, WI formerly of New Haven , CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17th at Newcastle Place in Mequon, WI. He was 87 years old.
Ross was born on May 5, 1932 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, son of Errol C. and Zoe E. Sparks Campbell. He attended local schools, graduating from Gatton College in Queensland before immigrating to the United States at the age of 23.
On February 3, 1968 Ross was united in marriage with Carol Nicklas at Trinity Church on the Green in New Haven, CT. The couple lived in Hamden and Old Saybrook, CT before moving to Port Washington with their two daughters in 1981. Carol preceded Ross in death in January of this year. Mr. Campbell was a sales manager for Rad-Con Mfg, retiring in 2001.
Ross was a member of St. Simon the Fisherman Episcopal Church in Port Washington, Ozaukee Lodge #17 F&AM, Wisconsin Scottish Rite Bodies- Valley of Milwaukee, was the Past Associate Bethel Guardian for Bethel #60 of the Job's Daughters International, was a member of the Association of Iron & Steel Engineers and Wire Association International.
He is survived by daughters Heidi (Brad) Behlke of Pewaukee, WI and Gretchen (Robert) Berthiaume of Racine, WI, grandchildren Alexis "Ali" Neylon, Gabi Berthiaume, Haley and Braden Behlke and great-grandson Nate Neylon. He is further survived by cherished nieces Anna, Pam, Barb, Sharon, and Janet, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by wife Carol, parents Errol and Zoe Campbell, and sisters Coralie Thorogood and Jill Kaye.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Simon the Fisherman Episcopal Church, 3448 Green Bay Road, Port Washington, WI. Father Julian Hills will preside. The family will receive visitors at the CHURCH on Saturday, January 11th from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Spina Bifida Association of Wisconsin, 830 N. 109th Street, Suite 6, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 (https://www.sbwis.org/) The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 8, 2020