New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Simon the Fisherman Episcopal Church
3448 Green Bay Road
Port Washington, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Simon the Fisherman Episcopal Church
3448 Green Bay Road
Port Washington, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Ross Campbell


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Ross Campbell Obituary
Campbell, Charles Ross
Mr. Ross Campbell of Port Washington, WI formerly of New Haven , CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17th at Newcastle Place in Mequon, WI. He was 87 years old.
Ross was born on May 5, 1932 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, son of Errol C. and Zoe E. Sparks Campbell. He attended local schools, graduating from Gatton College in Queensland before immigrating to the United States at the age of 23.
On February 3, 1968 Ross was united in marriage with Carol Nicklas at Trinity Church on the Green in New Haven, CT. The couple lived in Hamden and Old Saybrook, CT before moving to Port Washington with their two daughters in 1981. Carol preceded Ross in death in January of this year. Mr. Campbell was a sales manager for Rad-Con Mfg, retiring in 2001.
Ross was a member of St. Simon the Fisherman Episcopal Church in Port Washington, Ozaukee Lodge #17 F&AM, Wisconsin Scottish Rite Bodies- Valley of Milwaukee, was the Past Associate Bethel Guardian for Bethel #60 of the Job's Daughters International, was a member of the Association of Iron & Steel Engineers and Wire Association International.
He is survived by daughters Heidi (Brad) Behlke of Pewaukee, WI and Gretchen (Robert) Berthiaume of Racine, WI, grandchildren Alexis "Ali" Neylon, Gabi Berthiaume, Haley and Braden Behlke and great-grandson Nate Neylon. He is further survived by cherished nieces Anna, Pam, Barb, Sharon, and Janet, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by wife Carol, parents Errol and Zoe Campbell, and sisters Coralie Thorogood and Jill Kaye.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Simon the Fisherman Episcopal Church, 3448 Green Bay Road, Port Washington, WI. Father Julian Hills will preside. The family will receive visitors at the CHURCH on Saturday, January 11th from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Spina Bifida Association of Wisconsin, 830 N. 109th Street, Suite 6, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 (https://www.sbwis.org/) The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -