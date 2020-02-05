|
Smith, Charles
Charles Richard (Dick) Smith of Westbrook passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Charlie was the beloved husband of Anna (Ruotolo) Criscio-Smith. He was born in Plainville on July 31, 1934, of the late Frank and Esther (Whalen) Smith. He was raised in Middletown and graduated from the University of Hartford. Charlie lived in Bozrah, Norwich, and later in Clinton. He retired as an agent of the Internal Revenue Service. He will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Besides his wife Anna he leaves his children: James Smith of Clinton, NY and his wife Ellen, Richard Smith of Irvine, CA and his wife Kelly, Laura (Smith) Rosas of Mansfield, CT, Vincent Criscio Jr. of Madison, CT and Karen (Criscio) Beckwith of Madison, CT and her husband Brian. Charlie also leaves his grandchildren: Justin, Sean, Patrick, Erik, Jake, and Ava. Charlie was predeceased by his wife Marie (Duffy) Smith, and his grandson Ishmael Rosas. Charlie is survived by his sisters Barbara Jacobs and Donna Bankoski, and his brother John Smith. He was predeceased by his brother Frank Smith. We are sad to say goodbye to one of the most amazing people to grace this world. Charlie had an infectious optimistic spirit and upbeat attitude. These gifts surely helped him survive the polio he was afflicted with as a fifteen year old boy, and the many burdens to his health he faced as a result. Some might see Charlie for the limitations his health had placed upon him; but anyone who had the blessing to know Charlie would know him for his compassion and gratitude. He considered himself a very fortunate man and was thankful for having lived "a great life." Charlie will be remembered for his warmhearted, caring nature and for the humor he used to bring light to even the darkest moments. His great love carries on in those who knew Charlie. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church of the Visitation, 54 Grove Street, Clinton, CT. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike in Norwich. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Camp Hemlocks/Easter Seals at https://www.easterseals.com/oakhill/ways-to-give/. To share a memory of Charlie or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2020