Smith Jr., Deacon

Deacon Charles Smith, Jr., age 66, of New Haven, CT, known as "Junie," transitioned peacefully May 2, 2020. He was a former employee of Stop & Shop, Child World Inc., John Hancock, Howard Johnson, and Choice Hotels. He was a lifelong member of Morning Star Church New Haven, CT and held many offices, but his passion was cooking and directing local and national gospel choirs. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bishop Charles Smith Sr. (Dr. Zettie B.). He is survived by his daughter, Anita Smith, CT (Mother, Bettie); two brothers, Deacon Samuel Smith (Pastor Ophelia) and Apostle Vincent Smith (Pastor Yvette), both of New Haven, CT; four sisters, Doretha Byrams of Hampton, VA; Edith Fortes (Stephan) of New Haven, CT; Evang. Carole Annette Smith of Whiteville, NC; Vivian Dildy of Hamden, CT; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A private service will be held with public memorial service at a future date.



