Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
The Christ Episcopal Church
Ansonia, CT
Charles Sweet


1934 - 2019
Sweet, Charles
Charles D. Sweet, age 85, husband to Joan Chirgwin Sweet died Sept. 17, 2019 at Griffin Hospital. He was born in Derby on April 25, 1934, son of the late Emma Hobson Sweet & Carroll Denton Sweet. Mr. Sweet was a 1951 graduate of Ansonia High School and a 1955 graduate of Quinnipiac University. He retired from the Bank of America where he had worked for 39 years as a trust officer. He was a life member of The Eagle Hose Hook & Ladder Co. #6 A.F.D. for over 50 years. He was a former member of the Immanuel Episcopal Church in Ansonia, where he served on the vestry, and is a current member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ansonia. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, David C. Sweet VMD (Marina) of Saunderstown, RI and Lisa Tarsa (Paul) of Goshen, CT; grandchildren, Katherine and Benjamin Sweet and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers John, Robert & William Sweet and sister Doris Crowley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10:00 a.m. at The Christ Episcopal Church, Ansonia. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. (www.jenkinskingfh.com) In lieu of flowers, donation in his memory may be made to The Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418 or to The Friends of Ansonia Nature Center, Inc (FANCI), 10 Deerfield Lane, Ansonia, CT 06401.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 19, 2019
