JEDYNAK, CHARLES T
Charles T. Jedynak, 92, of North Haven, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Laura J. Scroggins Jedynak. Charles was born in New Haven on May 27, 1927 and was the son of the late Joseph and Rosalie Koza Jedynak. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy during WW II and had worked as a Tool Maker for the former A.C. Gilberts for many years until his retirement. Father of Linda Cuomo and the late Thomas Jedynak. Grandfather of Heather Cuomo, Jennifer (Bill) Longley and Michael Keehan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his nine brothers and sisters.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4:00 t0 6:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020