New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church
555 Middletown Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Jedynak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles T. Jedynak


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles T. Jedynak Obituary
JEDYNAK, CHARLES T
Charles T. Jedynak, 92, of North Haven, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Laura J. Scroggins Jedynak. Charles was born in New Haven on May 27, 1927 and was the son of the late Joseph and Rosalie Koza Jedynak. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy during WW II and had worked as a Tool Maker for the former A.C. Gilberts for many years until his retirement. Father of Linda Cuomo and the late Thomas Jedynak. Grandfather of Heather Cuomo, Jennifer (Bill) Longley and Michael Keehan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his nine brothers and sisters.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4:00 t0 6:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -