|
|
Beaudoin, Charles W.
Charles William Beaudoin died peacefully in his sleep at home on March 29th. Charles was born in New Haven, Connecticut on July 1, 1940 to the late Charles and Josephine (Nelesky) Beaudoin. He is survived by devoted and loving wife Mary Louise Beaudoin. Beloved father to Charles Jr., Brenda (Joe) McKiernan and Jodi Beaudoin. Beloved Stepfather to Tamara (Craig) Martin, Lance (Lisa) MacDonald, David (Julianne) MacDonald, Elizabeth (Chris) Hansen, Catherine (Charlotte) Amias, Heather (Don Mauri) MacDonald and Kara (John) Timek. Papa Chuck to grandchildren Francis, Joshua, Sara, Lauren, John, Caitlin, Riley (Chris), David Jr., Lauren, Danielle, Marley, Barrett, Adelaide, Linden, and Alexis. Loving brother to Sister Carol of Our Sisters of Mercy and Joseph Beaudoin. Charles was an honest and hardworking man. He was ever knowledgeable and generous, always helping anyone in need. He served proudly in the United States Navy and recently retired from Treco Corp. He loved to travel, fish, cook and spend time with family and friends-especially his "Lunch Group". His furry companion Heidi - like us all - is heartbroken. The family will announce a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to; Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter, PO Box 9056 Brewery St., New Haven, CT 06532. Messages of comfort can be sent to Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden at www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020