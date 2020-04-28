|
|
Powers, Charles W.
Charles W. Powers, died Sunday of complications related to COVID-19. Charles was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine G. Powers. He leaves behind his 3 children and their loved ones, Charlie and Janet Powers, Laurie Powers and Pat Alapa and James and Deborah Lea-Powers. He also leaves behind his 2 grandchildren Christine and Stephanie Powers, daughters of Charlie and Janet. Charles was retired from the Long Island Railroad where he was Chief Transportation Officer and worked several consulting jobs after retirement including the redevelopment of Woodside Train Station, Secaucus Train Station in New Jersey and the refurbishment of NY's Penn Station. Involved in a worldwide travel organization, SKAL, Charlie and Lorraine travelled the world seeing all 7 continents. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was deployed to Korea during the Korean War. Charles died at the Long Island State Veterans Home under their loving care. He will be laid to rest next to Lorraine in Branford, Connecticut. Unfortunately due to the COVID conditions, there will be no public wake or funeral at this time. The family will plan a celebration of his life one day in the near future. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020