Warfield, Charles
Charles F. Warfield, 88, of Elim Park, Cheshire, CT, passed away Aug 1, 2019. He was the husband of Roberta S. Warfield. Born in New Haven on Nov. 30, 1930 to the late George and Ruth Warfield. Charles leaves behind his children Nancy Warfield (fiancé Henry Ortiz), Sandra Nodelman (Gregg), Robyn Warfield, Robert Warfield and grandchildren Nicole, Robert and Joseph. Charles was a member of the Mt. Carmel Congregational Church. He was also a member of the Day Spring Lodge #30 and a 33rd degree Mason. He was in charge of disbursements for Yale University until his retirement. He loved kayaking, golf and playing pool.
Gifts in his memory may be sent to St. Jude's or in Springfield, MA. On Saturday, August 10, 2019, there will be a Masonic service at 10:00 and a memorial service at 11:00, both at the Mt. Carmel Congregational Church in Hamden. Reception to follow in the church hall. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 7, 2019