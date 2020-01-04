|
Wright , Charles Jr.
Charles J. Wright Jr. "Chucky" 39 of East Haven passed away on December 26, 2019. He was born December 30, 1979 in New Haven to Charles and Donna (DiMicco) Wright of East Haven. Chucky is survived by his loving parents, brother, Jacob Wright & nephews, Jake and D.J. Wright. He is also survived by aunts/uncles, Rosemary VanWolvelaerd (Marcel) of Guilford, Linda Bradley of West Hartford, Alphonse DiMicco of East Haven, Gaetano DiMicco of East Haven and numerous cousins.
He graduated from Platt Technical High School in Milford, CT and worked as a plumber for the past 20 years. He enjoyed music, fishing, cars, working out, and spending time with his family.
Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a memorial service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church of Branford, 975 Main St., Branford, CT 06405, burial will be private. Donations may be made to the Youth Challenge of CT, Inc., 15 May Street, Hartford, CT 06105 in memory of Charles J. Wright Jr.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020