West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Charlesina (Ina) Stancarone


1944 - 2019
Charlesina (Ina) Stancarone Obituary
Stancarone, Charlesina (Ina)
Charlesina (Ina) Cash Stancarone, 74, of West Haven entered into rest on September 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert Stancarone. Born in New Haven on October 25, 1944, Ina was a daughter of the late Alfred and Pauline Hutchins Cash. She will be sadly missed by her loving family including, her son Michael and his wife Julie, her grandchildren Nikki Stancarone, Michael and Brandon Cangiano, Chloe Stancarone, great-granddaughter Madison Cicarella, son-in-law Luigi Cangiano, her sister Carol Roberts, brother Alfred Sagnella, lifelong best friend Lucille Blakeslee and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to list individually. Two of her children, Gina Cangiano and Robert (B.J.) Stancarone predeceased her along with her in-laws Lisa Sagnella and Leon Roberts.
Ina enjoyed her career in the West Haven School System as a paraprofessional. She loved the beach views from her home in West Shore and spending time with her family, especially at hockey games. She had an affinity for numbers and their significance which she used to her enjoyment for her lottery picks.
The hours for visitation will take place on WEDNESDAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. On Thursday morning the procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 16, 2019
