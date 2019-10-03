New Haven Register Obituaries
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church
96 Central St.
Ansonia, CT
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church
96 Central St.
Ansonia, CT
Charlie D. Brown


1929 - 2019
Charlie D. Brown Obituary
Brown, Charlie D.
Charles D. Brown, a 90 year old Ansonia resident and husband of 65 years to the late D. Eleanor Smith, passed away Sept. 30 at Branford Hills Health Center. He was born August 10, 1929 in Ansonia, son of the late James and Isabel Smith Brown. Charles graduated from Ansonia High School and worked for Bridgeport Post Office. He was a member of the James H. Wilkins Masonic Lodge as well as the Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church, both in Ansonia. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his daughter Isabel Lacy, granddaughter Shaneya Brown and 3 sisters and 2 brothers. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters Karen Brown of Ansonia, Donna (Ray) McCarroll of East Haven, and his son Lennie Brown of West Haven, 1 sister Ruth Magellan of Washington, D.C. and 4 grand and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 at 11:00 a.m. from The Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church, 96 Central St., Ansonia. Friends may call at church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the service. Burial with military honors rendered will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 4, 2019
