More Obituaries for Charlie Karp
Charlie Karp

Charlie Karp


1953 - 2019
Charlie Karp Obituary
Karp, Charlie
Charlie Karp (1953-2019), passed away March 10. He is survived by his mother Martha, sister Eleanor, sister Alice, brother Thomas, father Marshall. Musical tributes at Seagrape in Fairfield, and Levitt Pavillion in Westport, to be announced.
Donations can be made to:"Charlie Karp Memorial Fund"Make checks payable to:Fairfield County's Community FoundationMemo on check: Charlie Karp Memorial FundSend to:Fairfield County's Community Foundation40 Richards Ave.Norwalk, Ct. 06854-2320For more information, how to donate online, refer to: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/karpmemorial and go to the donations page.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019
