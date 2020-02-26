|
Sarzynski, Charlie "Bayer"
Charlie "Bayer" Sarzynski, age 78, of West Haven, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 21, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Eileen DeLoughery Sarzynski, with whom he had 29 beautiful years. Charlie was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Felix and Margaret (O'Neil) Sarzynski. After the loss of his dad Felix as a young child, Charlie's mother married Francis McCarthy. He raised him as his own son, and their relationship was very dear to Charlie's heart. He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired millwright for Bayer Pharmaceuticals.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Darrell Barron, Wayne Barron, and Charlie Barron, one daughter, Sharon Hewitt, two brothers, Jimmy Sarzynski and Bill McCarthy, and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his father Francis McCarthy, four brothers, Roger Sarzynski, Ronald McCarthy, Edward McCarthy, and Douglas McCarthy.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St, West Haven, CT on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Keenan Funeral Home after the visitation at 7 p.m., with full military honors following the service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020