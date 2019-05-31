New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Stokes, Jr., Charlie
Charlie Stokes Jr., 85, of West Haven, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born in Dumas, AR to the late Charlie and Bertha L. Burton Stokes on April 14, 1934. Charlie worked at United Nuclear/Winchester Repeating Arms for approximately 10 years. He was owner of several companies (C. Stokes Oil, C. Stokes Paving, C. Stokes Trucking, C. Stokes Plowing, and C and S Construction, Inc.). Charlie leaves to celebrate his memory, his wife of 53 years, Patricia; daughter, Kimberly Stokes-Holder (Ruben); sisters, Elizabeth Bert and Bertha Holden of CT; brothers, Vernon Stokes and Wardell (Beverly); niece, Shawne Lumpkin-Greene (Larry); grandchildren, Donald Charles James and Kymberly Christina James Rogers (Todd); and a host of relatives and friends. Charlie was predeceased by siblings Bernice, Robert, David and Vernell; brothers-in-law, Walter Bert, Sr. and Bishop Ivory W. Holder; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Taylor Stokes.
A celebration of his life will take place Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The New Trinity Temple COGIC, 285 Dixwell Ave,, New Haven, CT. Friends may call Monday at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Stokes family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 2, 2019
