Vaughn, Charline
Charline J. Vaughn, 92, born June 8, 1928 in New Haven, CT to the late Windsor W. Grant and Sarah F. Grant, passed away on June 23, 2020. Charline was a faithful member of the Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church for over 40 years. She worked at the Southern New England Telephone Company for 20 years which she retired. During her employment there, she worked as an engineer clerk. Affectionately nicknamed "Bertha" by her family and friends, Charline enjoyed traveling, cooking, playing pokeno, entertaining friends, and lotto scratch games. Charline was a loving mother to five children. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Donita Vaughn, son John Vaughn Jr.; daughter Pamela Jeffries, all of New Haven; and son Donald Vaughn of Denver, Colorado. She had five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings; Lucille Grant Fitch; Gaylord Grant; Donald Grant; and daughter Rosalyn Vaughn.
A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A drive thru viewing will be provided between the hours of 1130 a.m. and 1230 p.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. Graveside services will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Vaughn family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 26, 2020.