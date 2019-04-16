Gallipoli, Charlotte (Dolly)

Charlotte "Dolly" Gallipoli, age 87, of West Haven passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 15, 2019 at CT Hospice. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Gallipoli. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut on November 12, 1931 to the late Herbert and Olive (Levere) Anderson. Charlotte was President and Owner/Operator of the Amusements at Savin Rock of West Haven. After her retirement in 2009, she devoted herself to her family, spending as much time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a contagious smile, which made everyone happy. She will be sadly missed. Charlotte leaves behind her three children, Concetta Nunes of West Haven, Eloise (John) Matthews of Thomaston, Frederick Gallipoli of West Haven, her daughter-in-law Vanessa Gallipoli of East Haven, two brothers, Bruce Anderson of West Haven, David Anderson of Maine, three sisters, Helen Gallipoli of Milford, Mary Mordevanic of East Haven and Linda Nemeth of Tennessee. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Scott Gallipoli, son-in-law Joseph Nunes, and four siblings. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., with services at 5 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit

www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 17, 2019