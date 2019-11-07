|
Giovanelli, Charlotte
Charlotte Giovanelli, age 95, of Guilford passed away on November 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Essio Giovanelli. Born in New Haven, daughter of the late Salvatore and Agnes Van Lou Valente. Charlotte is survived by her son Glen (Jean) Giovanelli, her daughters-in-law Karen and Carol Giovanelli all of West Haven, her grandchildren, Ross (Andrea), Bruce (Lisa) Jr., Scott and Jeff Giovanelli and Megan (Jeff) Dobel, and her 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons Wayne and Bruce Giovanelli and her 10 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 10-11:30 a.m. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12noon in Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visits our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019