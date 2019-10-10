|
|
Gordon, Charlotte
Charlotte Mullen Gordon, 86, a long time resident of Guilford, died October 9, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Francis William Gordon, the love of her life. Born in New Haven on October 22, 1932, a daughter of the late William and Alice Smith Mullen. She was predeceased by her sister, Irene Cheslock and her son, William Francis Gordon. Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Gail Ackman and her husband Alan of Guilford, Wendy Dunham of Sarasota, FL; her son, Scott Gordon and his wife Kim of Douglas, MA; eleven grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.
Charlotte and her husband were founding members of the Guilford High School hockey program. Connecticut Valley Industries was her last place of employment. She was an avid fan of UCONN Women's Basketball, the Yankees, and playing bingo. She was known for her long and winded phone conversations except when watching her favorite sport teams. Charlotte spent her life taking care of others, beginning with her mother's death when she was just 12 years old. She was fiercely loyal, generous, and opinionated. Her strength and tenacity were accompanied by a wicked sense of humor and were unmatched. Charlotte will be missed.
Friends are invited to join her family on Monday October 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave, New Haven for a Graveside Service to Celebrate Charlotte's Life. BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave, Hamden in care of arrangements. To send a condolence to her family please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in Shoreline Times & The New Haven Register from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019