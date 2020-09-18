Charlotte Greene

Greene, Charlotte

Charlotte H. Greene, 94, of Boynton Beach, FL, died September 11. She was the wife of Wick Greene, who predeceased her. Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Jack A. and Belle (Spector) Halprin. Sister of the late Edward Halprin and his wife Gail Halprin. She is survived by her children, James Astrachan of Baltimore, MD and Susan Gamon of Boynton Beach, FL; daughter-in-law Patricia Astrachan; her grandchildren, Mark Astrachan and his wife Jaime, Joshua Gamon, and Tracy Amtmann and her husband Brian; her great-grandchildren, Josie, Lexi, Lilly, and Andrew and several nieces, nephews, step-children, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, two great-granddogs, several great-grandcats, a clutch of great-grandchicks, and friends in Florida and Connecticut.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store