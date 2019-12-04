|
Frey, Charlotte M.
Charlotte M. Frey, age 73, of Milford passed away on December 2, 2019. For 48 years, she was the loving wife of Robert H. Frey. Born in New Haven, daughter of the late Fredrick and Gladys Sckiets Johnstone. She is also survived by her children Richard (Linda) Frey of Milford and Pamela (Richard) Dodge of Ansonia, her grandchildren Jessica & Kassandra Frey and Shawna & Jake Dodge, her siblings Harold "Harry" (Debra) Johnstone and Fred (Ellen) Johnstone of all of West Haven, Gordon (Kathi) Johnstone of FL and Gail (Michael) Velardi of Guilford and her beloved dogs Buddy & Mia. Charlotte was an active member of Milford Senior Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at the West Haven Italian American Club, 85 Chase Ln., West Haven, lower level. For online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019