Chauncey Jerome
Jerome, Chauncey
Chauncey "Dick" Jerome, 93, passed away on May 1, 2020 following a brief illness. Born June 16,1926 in New Haven, CT, Dick grew up in Fair Haven, CT and lived in East Haven, CT, until 2015 when he and Barbara moved to Rowley, MA, to be with their daughter and her family.
He served in the Navy during World War II, was a milkman at Augur's Dairy for 25 years and later worked for Wonder Bread. A talented athlete and avid golfer well into his 80's, Dick was a member of the Dawn Patrol Golf Group and East Haven Stoners. Most of all Dick cherished his time with his family.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Barbara (Bruce) Jerome, his daughter Anne Jerome-Clarke (Jeffrey) of Rowley, granddaughter Faith Clarke-Felch (Jabe) and his great-granddaughter Tenley of Seabrook, NH. And loving brother-in-law of Phyllis Gooley, West Haven, CT. He also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to F.S. Roberts & Son Funeral Home of Rowley. For concern of our families and friends health and wellbeing during this crisis all services will be private.
Donations in Dick's memory can be made to Ronald MacDonald House of New Haven or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To light a memorial candle or leave messages of condolence, please visit www.fsrobertsandson.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 4, 2020.
