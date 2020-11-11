REMBAC, CHERYL A.
Cheryl A. Grasso Rembac, 73, of Branford passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Smilow Cancer Hospital/Yale-New Haven with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 52 years to Paul C. Rembac. Cheryl was born in New Haven on April 16, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Ann Marcello Grasso. She had worked as a nanny taking care of many children over the years. Cheryl was a member of the Branford Elks Lodge #1939 and had volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House. Mother of Paula C. Miller (Gregory), Jon-Paul Rembac (fiancé Amber Mott) and the late Paul C. Rembac, Jr. Grandmother to her pride and joy, Oliver Mason Rembac. Sister of Angela Sagnella (Edward), Martha Lipowski (Stanley), Mark DeFranco (Cindy), Donald DeFranco (Helen) and Anthony DeFranco (Sue). Also survived by many friends and family. Cheryl was loving, entertaining, generous, honest, thoughtful and always willing to lend a helping hand. She impacted the lives of so many people. She is now a beautiful bright guardian angel watching over all of us.
Family and friends are invited to meet directly at the Office of St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Avenue, West Haven on Friday morning, Nov. 13th at 10:45 and may follow the funeral procession to the graveside for an 11:00 service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melissa Marottoli Hogan Foundation for Cancer Research, 6 Partridge Lane, Branford, CT 06405. A celebration of her life will be held in the future. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com