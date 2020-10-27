Bosco, Cheryl D'Amato Manciero
Cheryl D'Amato Manciero Bosco, 69, wife of Alain Bosco of Branford passed away October 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Andrew Manciero of Hamden, Christopher (Shannon) Manciero and Lindsay (Mike) Manciero all of East Haven. Loving grandmother of Gary Guidone, Camren, Mason, Gavin and Madden Manciero, Natalie and Mila Bosco. Cherished sister of John (Lauren) D'Amato of Nashville, TN and Gerard (Yvonne) D'Amato of Madison. Stepmother of Michael, Jaimie and Sara Bosco. Daughter-in-law of Jean-Claude Bosco. Cheryl was born in New Haven on September 17, 1951, a daughter of the late John and Carmel Piscitelle D'Amato. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the East Haven Board of Education for many years.
Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven SUNDAY from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Childcare's Hospital at www.stjude.org
