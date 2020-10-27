1/1
Cheryl D'Amato Manciero Bosco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bosco, Cheryl D'Amato Manciero
Cheryl D'Amato Manciero Bosco, 69, wife of Alain Bosco of Branford passed away October 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Andrew Manciero of Hamden, Christopher (Shannon) Manciero and Lindsay (Mike) Manciero all of East Haven. Loving grandmother of Gary Guidone, Camren, Mason, Gavin and Madden Manciero, Natalie and Mila Bosco. Cherished sister of John (Lauren) D'Amato of Nashville, TN and Gerard (Yvonne) D'Amato of Madison. Stepmother of Michael, Jaimie and Sara Bosco. Daughter-in-law of Jean-Claude Bosco. Cheryl was born in New Haven on September 17, 1951, a daughter of the late John and Carmel Piscitelle D'Amato. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the East Haven Board of Education for many years.
Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven SUNDAY from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Childcare's Hospital at www.stjude.org. Sign Cheryl's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved