1/1
Cheryl E. Coppa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coppa, Cheryl E.
Cheryl E. Coppa, 69, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her sister and brother-in-law by her side. She was born in New Haven on February 22, 1951 and was the daughter of the late William and Emily Amato Coppa. Cheryl was a teacher at St. Francis School of New Haven and later worked as a Librarian at Barnard Magnet Elementary School. Cheryl enjoyed teaching and loved children especially her nieces and nephews. Sister of Janet Perrotti (Albert). Aunt of Clare Perrotti (fiancé Matthew Larrivee), Robert Perrotti (Alicia) and Christopher Perrotti. Great-Aunt of Melody Perrotti. Also survived by her close and special cousin Michele Cordero and family. Predeceased by her loving companion Paul Amarante. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, North Haven on Wednesday morning, July 22nd at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in the Montowese Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barnard Magnet Elementary School, 170 Derby Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511, St. Francis School, 423 Ferry Street, New Haven, CT 06513 or Closer to Free Fund, Smilow, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved