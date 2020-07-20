Coppa, Cheryl E.
Cheryl E. Coppa, 69, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her sister and brother-in-law by her side. She was born in New Haven on February 22, 1951 and was the daughter of the late William and Emily Amato Coppa. Cheryl was a teacher at St. Francis School of New Haven and later worked as a Librarian at Barnard Magnet Elementary School. Cheryl enjoyed teaching and loved children especially her nieces and nephews. Sister of Janet Perrotti (Albert). Aunt of Clare Perrotti (fiancé Matthew Larrivee), Robert Perrotti (Alicia) and Christopher Perrotti. Great-Aunt of Melody Perrotti. Also survived by her close and special cousin Michele Cordero and family. Predeceased by her loving companion Paul Amarante. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, North Haven on Wednesday morning, July 22nd at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in the Montowese Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barnard Magnet Elementary School, 170 Derby Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511, St. Francis School, 423 Ferry Street, New Haven, CT 06513 or Closer to Free Fund, Smilow, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. www.northhavenfuneral.com