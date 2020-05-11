Ehle, Cheryl
Cheryl Russell Ehle, 68, of Unionville, was reunited with the Lord and her late parents Raymond and Julita Russell as she passed peacefully on May 3, 2020. The oldest of five children, Cheryl was born on July 13, 1951 and grew up in Yonkers, New York, where she established the deep bonds of siblinghood that would last throughout her lifetime. The Russell family would escape the city summer heat to Westbrook, CT, which sparked Cheryl's lifelong love of the beach, expanded her circle of friends, and provided countless memories that she cherished all her life. Her upbringing instilled in her a deep faith and spirituality that would serve as a constant source of strength. Her spirituality was reflected in her kind, gentle ways and her tendency to leave you feeling uplifted after being in her presence. Cheryl loved to make others feel good about themselves.
Her adult years were spent raising her 4 children in Burlington, CT, before moving to Clinton, CT, where she continued to grow her independence and develop a deeper sense of herself. She worked as a cashier in the Madison Stop and Shop for over 13 years, where she always greeted people with a smile and her sweet nature, and the customers knew her by name.
Cheryl was beloved by her children and family. She leaves behind son, Jason Ehle; daughter, Sondra Murphy and her husband Michael Murphy; son, Justin Ehle and his wife Amy Ehle; daughter, Julita Cavallo and her husband Jonathan Cavallo; brother Raymond and his wife Cathy Russell; sister Lee and her husband Paul Boyle; brother Jordon and his wife Betsey Russell, sister Kerry and her husband Dan Hutson; and many nieces and nephews. She was proud to hold the title "Meema" to her 7 grandchildren; Madison Ehle (Jason); Griffin, Gracie, and Audrey Murphy (Sondra); and Annabelle, Jackson, and Jameis Ehle (Justin).
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at St Mary's Church of Visitation in Clinton, CT, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a COVID-19 charity of your choice. Share a memory and sign Cheryl's guest book online at www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shoreline Times on May 11, 2020.