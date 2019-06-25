New Haven Register Obituaries
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
St. John XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church
207 Main St.
West Haven, CT
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Cheryl M. Inclima


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cheryl M. Inclima Obituary
Inclima, Cheryl M.
Cheryl Marie Inclima, of West Haven passed away June 24, 2019 at her home after a long-fought battle with cancer. She is the loving wife of David Inclima. Born in New Haven November 19, 1959, the daughter of Marie Flanagan Faulkner and the late James Faulkner Sr. Cheryl had a passion for caring for others and enjoyed concerts and trips to six flags with her grandchildren. She is the mother of Anthony Louis Faulkner and Maria Elena Inclima. Sister of Karen, Thomas, and James Jr. Faulkner. She is also survived by 3 loving grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held Friday morning from 8:00-9:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church, 207 Main St. in West Haven. Burial will follow in Mount St. Peter Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Cheryl's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 26, 2019
