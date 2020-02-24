|
|
Smith, Cheryl
Cheryl Christine Smith, 58, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 23 years to Roger Smith. Cheryl was born in Hartford on May 29, 1961 and was the daughter of Ruth Greaves. She was a graduate from nursing school in 1996, had worked as a CNA for several facilities from high school to 1996. Cheryl worked for CT Hospice from 2003 as a home care nurse until her retirement in 2016. Mother of Kiersten Oakes, Monique Lamontagne, Kera Houle, Nicholas and Ryan Smith. Sister of Susan Wormsbecher, Darrell Beaulier and Lori Ann Tolhus. Grandmother of Angelina, MaKenzy, Gianna, Andrew, Aria and Riley. great-grandmother of Liliana and Logan. Aunt of Cody Wormsbecher.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday, February 26th from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or the Closer to Free Fund which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508.
Published in Middletown Press & The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020