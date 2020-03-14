|
Kasprzycki, Chester H.
Chester Henry Kasprzycki passed away March 13, 2020. He was a noted baseball athlete when he was called to serve in WWII on the U.S.S. Vicksburg. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign and Iwo Jima as a Gunners Mate 1st Class. He was a graduate of Hillhouse High in 1940 and was on the baseball team and known statewide for his pitching ability. Playing for local teams then semi pro, there were many news articles praising his brilliant pitching abilities. "Chet K on the mound-Extraordinary! C.K.'s Performance-Brilliant! "Silent Chet" Kasprzycki-long on stuff! Upon his retirement, he became an avid golfer and member of the Laurel View Country Club enjoying the greens up to age 92. Chet retired from Alleghany Ludlum as a z mill roller after 42 years in the steel mill. Chet was predeceased by his parents John and Ann Kasprzycki, 8 brothers Stanley, Gabriel, Michael, Walter, Thaddeus, Edward, Joseph and Matthew and 2 sisters Beatrice Bonk and Wanda Krupa. Chet leaves behind his devoted wife Florence of 70 years, a son Gary (Cheryl) Kasprzycki, a daughter Karen (Glen) Del Chiaro and four beautiful granddaughters, Tarra and Marlo Del Chiaro, Dayna Kasprzycki and Ashley (Kasprzycki) Besescheck, and a great-granddaughter Luana Besescheck along with several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held privately at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his memory to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld St., New Haven, CT 06511 or to House of Heroes CT, 3000 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020