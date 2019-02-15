Latin, Chester "Chet" L.

Chester "Chet" L. Latin, 69, of Milford, CT, passed away on February 10, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long illness surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 4, 1950, a son of the late Samuel and Sylvia Lopater Latin and was raised in Albany, NY. Chet received a degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Rochester and an MBA from Boston University School of Management. A CPA, he was named one of the youngest partners at Coopers & Lybrand Accounting firm. He was currently employed at H&R Block in West Haven. Chet is survived by his loving wife, Jane Milligan, her son Thomas Pepin and his wife Charlene, twin grandchildren Liliana and Chase; his two sons, Adam Latin of Windsor Locks, CT and Jason Latin and his fiancée Elena Cooper, of Philadelphia, PA; a brother Howard, and his wife, Molly, of San Diego, CA; and a host of loving friends. Chet was a lover of life and a consummate professional in all his work. An avid bridge player, he was a Silver Life Master and a former President of the Hartford Bridge Club.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of His Life at App's Restaurant, 283 Captain Thomas Blvd. in West Haven, CT on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or at www.kidney.org. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Chet's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019