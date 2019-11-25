|
Bak, Chester S.
Chester S. Bak, 96, of Wallingford, beloved husband of the late Madeline Desjardin, died peacefully at his home on Sunday morning November 24, 2019.
He was born in Derby on October 31, 1923, son of the late Joseph and Stefania Bak. He was a resident of Derby, CT for many years. He graduated from Derby High School and received an associate of science degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He had been employed at Textron Lycoming for 42 years and worked in the procurement department. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wallingford. Chester was a naval war veteran of World War II and served in the Pacific theater. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans, Derby Post for many years and was a member of the Senior Center of Wallingford. "Chet", as he was known to most, was an avid golfer and could be seen almost daily, walking Wallingford's Linear Trail, right up to the onset of his recent illness.
He is survived by his sister Claire Rahael of Derby, a brother Alphonse of Seymour, his stepson Garry Desjardins (and wife Carol) of Wallingford and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Dr. Alfred Bak, his sister Irene Bak Cronin and stepson Lloyd Desjardins.
His family will receive relatives and friends at The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., Yalesville, Friday, November 29th from 9 to 10 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Burial will occur immediately after the service at St. Michael Cemetery in Derby. Donations in his memory may be sent to St. Michael's Church, Derby.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 26, 2019