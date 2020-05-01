Newell Jr., Chester W.
Chester W. Newell, Jr., 93, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Southington Care Center. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to the late Eliza Lida Estabrook Newell. Chester was born in Bath, Maine on March 4, 1927 and was the son of the late Chester W. Newell, Sr. and Lucy Doris Wakefield Newell. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy during WW II and the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Chester was and Iron Worker for Local #424 for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and working on cars. Father of Craig Newell (Barbara), Donald P. Newell (Debbie), Cathy-Jean Rogers (Michael) and the late Pamela L. Larsen and Gary "Steve" Newell. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his son-in-law Bobby Larsen and a grandson Robbie Larsen.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.