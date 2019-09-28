New Haven Register Obituaries
Chi Lan Huynh Obituary
Huynh, Chi Lan
Our beloved mother Chi Lan Huynh of Branford passed away on Friday September 27, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Thang V. Bui. Chi was born in Viet Nam February 3, 1947 daughter of the late Son V. Huynh and Thu H. Bui. She is survived by her sons, Khai H. Bui (Christine Le) and Hoan K. Bui (Vy T. Nguyen), both of Branford; her grandsons, Austin K., Brandon K. and Ethan T. Bui; her brothers, Xuan Minh Huynh and Quang Minh Huynh, and her sisters, Dieu Thi Huynh, Mai Hoa Huynh, Phuong Lan Huynh and Dung Lan Huynh. She was a devoted grandmother and cherished spending time taking care of her grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Thursday October 3, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A funeral service will be held Friday morning at 10:00 at the funeral home followed by committal service at Evergreen Crematory in New Haven. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Phuoc Long Buddish Temple, 14 North Cliff Street, Ansonia, CT 06401.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019
