Helland, ChrisChris Helland, 45, of New Haven passed away June 25, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born on June 8, 1975 in New Haven to Arne and Regina (Esposito) Helland of East Haven along with four siblings, Arne Helland Jr. of East Haven, Gabriel Helland of New Haven, Mary Helland of East Haven and Janie Diaz (Eduardo) of North Haven. Chris is also survived by four nephews, Frank Scalo (Stephanie Bracero), Gabriel Helland, Edward Diaz and Alex Diaz, along with a "God sister", Jamie Fallon, "little brother," Mike Baez and Danajah Pugh who was like a daughter to him.Chris attended Wilbur Cross High School class of 1993, then joined the United States Army. After discharging from the military, he received his Associates Degree from Gateway Community College. Chris held jobs at Stop & Shop, Yale University, New Haven Public Library, and Yale New Haven Hospital. For the past 11 years, Chris dedicated himself to his career at the New Haven Public Safety Answering Point, where he worked as a 911 Operator/Dispatcher, Fire Dispatcher, Police Dispatcher, he created a new training system for the department and was promoted to PSAP Supervisor. Chris's dedication lead to his coworkers becoming friends, and those friends becoming family. When Chris wasn't at work, he enjoyed the company of his two cats and caring for the neighborhood stray cats. Chris was a humble man, if you didn't know this, he would tell you it's true.Family will receive mask wearing friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, CT. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to the Animal Haven in care of Chris Helland.