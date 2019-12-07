|
|
Cavaliere, Chris M.
Entered into rest, Nov. 28, 2019 Chris Matthew Cavaliere, 57, of Pinetta, FL, son of Anthony Cavaliere of New Haven and the late Sharon Singer Cavaliere; brother of Lisa Karen Cavaliere and Sharie May Cavaliere; also survived by many relatives and friends. He was born April 3, 1962 in New Haven and had resided in Florida for over 20 years. He was a self-employed carpenter and property mangager. Chris was well loved and will be missed dearly and will be remembered for the joy and laughter he brought to those around him. Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m followed by a Catholic service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memoral controbutions may be made to Yale Health Center (ynhh.org/smilow). Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019