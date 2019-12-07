New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Cavaliere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris M. Cavaliere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris M. Cavaliere Obituary
Cavaliere, Chris M.
Entered into rest, Nov. 28, 2019 Chris Matthew Cavaliere, 57, of Pinetta, FL, son of Anthony Cavaliere of New Haven and the late Sharon Singer Cavaliere; brother of Lisa Karen Cavaliere and Sharie May Cavaliere; also survived by many relatives and friends. He was born April 3, 1962 in New Haven and had resided in Florida for over 20 years. He was a self-employed carpenter and property mangager. Chris was well loved and will be missed dearly and will be remembered for the joy and laughter he brought to those around him. Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m followed by a Catholic service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memoral controbutions may be made to Yale Health Center (ynhh.org/smilow). Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -