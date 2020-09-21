Manner, Chris
Chris Manner, 56, of North Branford, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, September 19. Chris was born in Hartford, CT to Dorothy and Francis Manner in 1964. As a young man, Chris joined the Connecticut National Guard Military Police Unit until he was honorably discharged after completing 6 years of service. He then attended the University of New Haven where he graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice. Upon graduation, Chris was hired by the North Branford Police Department where he worked as an officer for 5 years before being promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 1992. Chris retired from the North Branford Police Department after 25 years of dedicated service and soon after realized he could not stay away from the profession he loved. He pursued a second career with the Branford Police Department where he worked as a patrolman. Chris enjoyed the camaraderie he shared with fellow officers, and he was proud to protect and serve his local communities. Chris especially loved being a part of the fabric of his small towns. He was an active member of several social clubs, such as Branford Elks, the Centurians, and Club Napoli. He was a beloved and devoted coach of basketball, track, and cross country for many years. Chris took pride in the way that he connected with student athletes, developed their self-confidence, and motivated them to be their best. Chris had a magnetic, larger than life personality, and he was always ready to share a laugh or a story with anyone he met. His big smile could light up a room and his positive energy could be felt by everyone! At home, he never passed up a late night family game of "Risk" or an impromptu poker tournament! He cherished the life that he shared with his family, and his many dear friends, though his greatest treasures were his two children.
Chris was predeceased by his father, Francis Robert Manner, and his sister Cecelia Manner.
Chris is survived by his beloved, Lisa Douglas, and his two children Kaila Brooke Manner and Ashton Robert Danz-Manner. He is also survived by his mother Dorothy Manner, his siblings Francis Robert Manner III, Michael Manner (Lauri Philbrick), Greg Manner, Laura Butler, Nika Manner (Anthony Ercolini), Jacob (Melissa) Manner and Zerk-Eli (Liza) Manner, along with his beautiful nieces and nephew. "Manner" was a friend to many, charming, charismatic, funny ~ someone that everyone loved to be around… Someone who was taken way too soon and a person who we will truly miss.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday, September 23 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, CT. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Funeral services will be private.
Donations can be made to a fund established for the Manner Children on behalf of the family. https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-family-of-chris-manner
. Please see Chris' online memorial @www.wsclancy.com.