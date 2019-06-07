Leoni, Christina L.

It is with profound sadness that we announce our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Christina L. Leoni, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the devoted wife of David Leoni.

Mrs. Leoni was born September 15, 1944 in New Haven, the daughter of the late Richard and Helen (Norton) Hansen. She was a resident of Beacon Falls for the last few years having previously resided in various parts of the country including North Carolina, New Hampshire and Florida. She enjoyed catching up with neighbors on game night to play Bonanza, watching the New York Yankees, weekend getaways with her husband, and spa days, shopping, and lunch dates with her daughter. However, nothing was more important to her than the time she spent surrounded by the love of her family.

Besides her husband of 43 years, Mrs. Leoni is survived by her sons James M. Bartley of Branford and Jonathan D. Leoni and his wife Adrianna of Durham; her daughter Jackie Cole and her husband Ford of Cheshire; her grandchildren Andrew Bartley, Daniel Bartley and Amalia Leoni. She also leaves to mourn her former daughter-in-law Anna Cruz of West Springfield, MA, and her faithful fur baby, Lacey.

The family would also like to thank the staff at the Medical ICU at Yale for their compassion and tender care of our precious angel during this difficult time.

Arrangements – A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 am at the First Congregational Church of Cheshire, 111 Church Dr. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 pm at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or to Yale New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019