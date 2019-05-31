Stratford , Christina

Christina Iris Stratford, 35, of New Haven, passed away on May 29, 2019. Born on May 26, 1984 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of Carol Stratford and Lou Carrero. Christina is survived by her beloved son, Ryan Stratford; siblings, Daniella, Nicholas, and Frank Carrero; uncles and aunts, Michael and Grace Moran and Kathleen and Frank Pianki; maternal grandfather, Robert Stratford; her forever friend, Chris Dixon; and many more extended family and friends. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Friends may arrive at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal . To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 1, 2019