New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Callens Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Callens Lewis Obituary
Lewis, Christine Callens
Christine Callens Lewis, 63, of Orange, CT, departed this life on July 18, 2019. She was the wife of Ronald J. Lewis. Mrs. Lewis was born in Selma, AL on February 12, 1956, a daughter of Claborne Callens and the late Daisy Callens. She was a member of Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and a retired Preschool Teacher with the New Haven Board of Education. In addition to her husband, Christine leaves to cherish loving memories, a son, R. L'Heureux Lewis-McCoy (Aisha); a daughter, Felicia Lewis (Stefan Clark); brothers, Earl and Franklin D. Callens; four grandchildren, Sanaa I. Clark and Stefan "C.J." Clark, Jr. and Kengi Lewis-McCoy and Aliyinza Lewis- McCoy; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Eric Callens and a sister, Mattie Callens.
A memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Lewis' life and legacy will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
Download Now