Lewis, Christine Callens
Christine Callens Lewis, 63, of Orange, CT, departed this life on July 18, 2019. She was the wife of Ronald J. Lewis. Mrs. Lewis was born in Selma, AL on February 12, 1956, a daughter of Claborne Callens and the late Daisy Callens. She was a member of Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and a retired Preschool Teacher with the New Haven Board of Education. In addition to her husband, Christine leaves to cherish loving memories, a son, R. L'Heureux Lewis-McCoy (Aisha); a daughter, Felicia Lewis (Stefan Clark); brothers, Earl and Franklin D. Callens; four grandchildren, Sanaa I. Clark and Stefan "C.J." Clark, Jr. and Kengi Lewis-McCoy and Aliyinza Lewis- McCoy; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Eric Callens and a sister, Mattie Callens.
A memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Lewis' life and legacy will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019