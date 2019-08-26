New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
Madison, CT
Christine DeMars Obituary
DeMars, Christine
Christine DeMars, 81, of Madison, passed away at The Curtis Home on August 14, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband, Norman A. DeMars, in 1995.
They had been residents of Madison since 1972. Christine was a 40-year member of the Madison Women's Club, both as Vice President and later President. She was also an active member of Encore Club.
Christine was owner of "The Fashion Tree" in Madison for approximately 6 years before switching careers and entering the real estate sales field. Stints at Century 21, Prudential, and Coldwell-Banker let her have an active social life in town.
She was a very creative person, having been an avid seamstress and gardener, growing both flowers and vegetables.
Christine leaves behind a sister, Shirley O'Rourke of La Salle, Michigan and a brother Charles Polcyn of Bowling Green, Ohio.
Along with her brother and sister, she leaves six children, Douglas DeMars of Meriden, CT, Denise Wiswell of Lakeville, MA, Bruce DeMars of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Lisa Evitts-DePaolo of Bradenton, FL, Beth Wlochowski of East Hartford, CT, and Jeanine Chavarria of Euless, TX.
Christine also leaves 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many friends across the country.
A Mass will be said on September 7 at St. Margaret's Church in Madison, CT at 10am, reception to follow in the church hall.
Published in Shoreline Times on Aug. 30, 2019
